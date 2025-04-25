SOCIETY: All united to revive the Marina Royale | FAXINFO

Throughout the week, the Marina Port La Royale became the theater of claims residents of the neighborhood to push the authorities to act.

After the fire last Saturday which disfigured the already suffering Marina Royale, Yann Lecam, president of the Marigot traders' association (ACM), addressed a open letter to the Minister of the Interior and Overseas Territories. In response, a crisis meeting was held between the Prefect Cyrille Le Vély and the stakeholders involved. Security, public space planning and governance, the Marina's needs were all presented.

The next day, Wednesday, April 23 at 13 p.m., the President of the Community accompanied by local elected officials and representatives of civil security appeared on the quays of the Marina Royale to interact with the population. Louis Mussington had to answer the anger of the traders “I hope that Bubble Shop didn’t burn down for nothing and that it will help the Marina Royale but also all of Saint-Martin,” said Sylvie Petit, a victim of the disaster. In return, Louis Mussington spoke of the land-related issues of the Marina. Indeed, the Community cannot intervene on the site where the fire started since it is private property. Although a formal notice of the dilapidated premises was issued 8 months ago, no changes have been made.

The Collectivité promised to file a request with the administrative court by the end of the week, in order to issue an “imminent danger order” and force the owners to carry out the necessary workAt the same time, the Community is committed to having the territorial police intervene in the city center with a presence every evening from 18 p.m. to 20 p.m. at the marina, to reassure traders and secure the premises. These patrols are carried out jointly with the gendarmerie. The public market of CCTV is also currently analyzing offers.

A new lease of life for the marina

On Wednesday evening, the L'Alizé restaurant, located on the Marina, welcomed its customers and friends around a live pop-jazz concert to remind that the neighborhood did not die in the fire. A sixty place settings revived the pulse of the Marina until midnight. Véronica Jacquemod, manager of L'Alizé, explains that the objective is to donate 15% of the evening's proceeds to the ACM, in order to restore the Marina: “It's a magical place here. There is enormous potential and it will be revealed thanks to a Collective action”. Citizens' initiative which starts this Friday evening, at 18 p.m., on the Marina quaysThe entire population is invited to come together and bring the small marina to life over a drink or a meal. 15% of the funds raised by each participating establishment will then be donated to the ACMIt will also be an opportunity for traders to plan a special evening together each week to bring the lights back on the Marina.

