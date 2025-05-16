SOCIETY / BPWC: Thoughts, actions, convictions, the recipe for success | FAXINFO

On May 7th, Aida Beth's Simpson Bay conference room was sold out for the new edition of the project “Members in motion"Of Business & Professional Women Concordia (BPWC) SXM, a subsidiary of the International Federation of Business and Professional Women in the North American and Caribbean region (IFBPW).

Led by Danielle Chance, this meeting allowed for an in-depth exploration of the concept of self-fulfilling prophecy and its influence on personal trajectories. From the very first discussions, the speaker established a climate conducive to reflection, highlighting how our beliefs shape our actions, strengthening or limiting our own prospects for success.

From the concrete examples and visual tools, Danielle Chance demonstrated that expectations, whether self-originated or projected by others, often end up being realized when our behaviors and beliefs align: “Our thoughts and beliefs are part of the map that guides our actions and behaviors, thus setting the stage for our success or failure.”

Vice-President Kathia Magdeleine enriched the discussion by mentioning the importance of alignment between beliefs, actions and convictions, emphasizing that this balance constitutes a powerful foundation towards personal success. The evening concluded with a inspiring reflection delivered by Maria Chemont, leaving participants with a sense of clarity and enthusiasm. By proposing this theme, BPWC is fully in line with the dynamics of United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4, promoting quality education and personal development. Next conference on June 4.

Info: +059 690 66 36 88 / (+1721) 58-65779

