SOCIETY: CAF at the service of broken families | FAXINFO

On Thursday, May 22, the multipurpose room of the Mont des Accords college welcomed around twenty men and women for the second edition of a dialogue session entitled “parents after separation.”

From 17:30 p.m. to 19:30 p.m., the associations France Victimes 978 and Attitudes Médiations met with parents, some of whom were accompanied by their children, to shed light on the issues of parental separation and the support measures provided for by law. “We must get rid of the idea that justice is expensive.

"Legal aid is there to make your procedures easier. For example, if you earn less than €1200 per month, you can benefit from a lawyer free of charge," explains Olivier Canale-Fatou, director of the France Victimes 978 association.

How do I tell my child about a separation? Can I withdraw my consent after consulting a lawyer during divorce proceedings? Can I leave my home even though I'm married?

Can a judgment regarding joint custody or alimony be reviewed?

The participants took turns sharing their concerns and seeking advice from Olivier Canale-Fatou, who is responsible for development at the Women's House. Last Friday, another session was held at the same time at the Roche Gravée de Moho middle school in the Orléans district. _LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/societe-la-caf-au-service-des-familles-desunies/