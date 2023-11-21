SOCIETY: Call for projects against hatred and discrimination | FAXINFO

Continuing from the previous edition, the DILCRAH 2023-2024 call for local projects aims to support the action of State services and the mobilization of civil society against racism, anti-Semitism, discrimination linked to origin and anti-LGBT+ hatred.

Under the aegis of Élisabeth Borne, Prime Minister, and Bérangère Couillard, Minister Delegate in charge of Equality between Women and Men and the Fight against Discrimination, the call for local projects carried by the interministerial delegation to the fight against racism, anti-Semitism and anti-LGBT hatred (DILCRAH) and the prefecture was launched on October 19. This announcement aims to support the two national plans piloted by DILCRAH: supporting and encouraging civil society initiatives committed against hatred, prejudice and discrimination around 5 axes: affirming reality, measuring actions, training actors, sanction the perpetrators and support the territory. This year, the local call for projects includes a bonus relating to actions to combat anti-LGBT+ hatred in overseas communities financed by the Ministry of Overseas Territories. With a budget of 2,6 million euros, the call for local projects supports education, prevention, training and assistance for victims as well as those relating to communication and organization. events linked to the fight against racism and anti-Semitism, discrimination linked to origin as well as the fight against anti-LGBT+ hatred. This call for local projects is primarily aimed at local structures whose main objective is to fight against these scourges. Applications can now be submitted to the prefecture of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy until December 1, 2023. Projects will be selected between December 1 and January 31, 2024. Project leaders will be notified of the results from February 15, 2024. _VX

File link and information: https://t.ly/zqZTC

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/societe-appel-a-projets-contre-les-haines-et-les-discriminations/