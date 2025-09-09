SOCIETY / Entrepreneur’s Breakfast: a strategic meeting at the CCISM | FAXINFO

La FIPCOM – MEDEF Saint-Martin meets the economic players of the territory on Saturday September 13 at 8:30 p.m. for a new edition of the Entrepreneur's BreakfastThe meeting will be held in the Opale room of the CCISM at Concordia and will bring together leading local and national figures.

Around Michel Vogel, president of FIPCOM-MEDEF Saint-Martin, will take place in particular: Herve Mariton, president of the FEDOM and former Minister of Overseas Territories, the President of the Collectivité Louis Mussington, the Prefect Cyrille Le Vély, as well as several officials of the FEDOM. Together, they will discuss economic development prospects with business leaders and the issues that determine the future of Saint-Martin.

Among the announced themes are the projects of 2026 finance law, the future of the LODEOM (central system for the competitiveness of overseas companies), the measures expected during the next Interministerial Committee for Overseas Territories (CIOM), or the financing conditions of TPE and PME local.

The event, designed as a special moment of dialogue between entrepreneurs and public partners, will be preceded by a friendly time around a breakfast encouraging exchanges. The organizers remind that the number of places is limited and that registration is mandatory: https://mailchi.mp/medefstmartin/asse

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/societe-petit-dejeuner-de-lentrepreneur-un-rendez-vous-strategique-a-la-ccism/