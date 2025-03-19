SOCIETY / Guavaberry Networking: Female leadership in the spotlight | FAXINFO

La CCISM is organizing a special edition of the Guavaberry Networking in collaboration with Women Business Leaders (FCE) SXM SBH, highlighting the key role of Saint-Martin women in entrepreneurship.

Planned this Friday March 21 at 18:30 a.m., this event offers a privileged framework for exchanging and gaining inspiration around female leadership.

After an official opening by Angela Dormoy, president of the CCISM, and Bahia Yacine, president of FCE, the evening will open with the screening of the documentary “Of Reasons and Women” de Karen-Kelly Javois, retracing the journey of three local entrepreneurs: Kenila Hyman, Patricia Huc and Andréa FlemingThree years later, where are they?

Un inspiring talk will then meet Ananda Arnell, Sabrina Carti and Jeanne Rogers-Vanterpool, three women with remarkable careers, sharing their vision of theleadershipThe evening will end with a networking cocktail, offering a valuable opportunity for meetings and exchanges.

An unmissable event for all women entrepreneurs and economic players involved in the dynamics of Saint-Martin. _Vx

Register : https://bit.ly/4fCSjd9

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/societe-guavaberry-networking-le-leadership-feminin-a-lhonneur/