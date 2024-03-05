SOCIETY: Housing and construction at the heart of FEDOM’s concerns | FAXINFO

This Saturday, March 2, the Mouvement des Entreprises de France (Medef) Saint-Martin organized a seminar/breakfast at the Daniella Jeffry high school on the theme of housing and construction in the presence of Hervé Mariton, president of the Fédération des Entreprises des Overseas (FEDOM) and former Minister.

As usual, the breakfast meeting and debate offered a buffet prepared by the students of the Bac Pro service second class and the CAP Cuisine and Pastry course of the Daniella Jeffry vocational high school in Concordia, under the direction of the principal Janine Hamlet. The students provided a friendly welcome and impeccable service, thus strengthening their already well-established and well-deserved reputation. At the officials' table, the special guest for this edition of the professionals' breakfast dedicated to housing and construction, namely Hervé Mariton, former Minister and president of FEDOM, Michel Vogel, president of FipCom-Medef of Saint-Martin , Vincent Berton, delegated prefect of the Northern Islands, Bernadette Davis, 2nd vice-president of the Community, Alain Richardson, in his capacity as president of Semsamar, and Laurent Renouf, general delegate of FEDOM. Sandrine Jabouley-Delahaye moderated the seminar, always fluid and flawless. By way of introduction, Michel Vogel was keen to emphasize the importance of taking into account the geographical specificity of Saint-Martin in relation to the national territory and the need to preserve territorial continuity in the face of crucial issues such as dual island nationality, weakening of the demographic balance, secondary housing, land scarcity, the lack of social housing, the problem of insurance or the adaptation of local production standards, without forgetting the consequences of the high cost of living and the disintegration of power purchases which increase the risk of exclusion for the poorest. The subjects were numerous and approached with passion by the participants, deeply involved in the development of their respective sectors. For Hervé Mariton, who demonstrated his particular attachment to Saint-Martin for having attended the installation of the first prefect in the territory, we must “better capture the needs and demands of businesses in order to formulate proposals, validate them and legitimize them” . Aware of the global crisis that the construction and housing sectors have been facing for several years, Hervé Mariton pointed out the challenge of rehabilitation: “New construction is important but so is renovating, however the organization of the sectors and the typology of businesses do not always lend themselves to rehabilitation.” Very involved in the question of the specificities of each territory, the FEDOM advocates adaptation to the local: “We do not necessarily want to invent an RUP buffer (UltraPeripheral Regions editor's note) but to be able to use materials which do not necessarily meet European standards in conditions to be defined and insurable, with a local compliance unit.” Continued in our next edition. _VX

