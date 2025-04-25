SOCIETY: Ida Zin-Ka-Ieu reappointed as head of the CESC | FAXINFO

Le Economic, Social and Cultural Council (CESC) of Saint-Martin held the election of its new office for the 2025-2030 term last Wednesday. Following the vote, Ida Zin-Ka-Ieu has been re-elected president of the consultative institution with 18 votes out of 20.

This renewal is in line with a mandate marked by the rise of the consultative institution : "The CESC must be a voice that is listened to, issuing constructive opinions in the service of the general interest," she affirmed, recalling the 58 contributions produced in less than two years, in a context of limited resources but strong mobilization.

Facing the outgoing president, Yann Le Cam proposed a cross-sectional vision, pleading for more collegial governance. But it was the stability and experience of Ida Zin-Ka-Ieu that convinced the assembly.

Before the 20 members gathered (3 absent), the prefect Cyrille Le Vély recalled "the importance that the State attaches to the participation of civil society in the construction of the territory." He emphasized the strategic role of the CESC, whose opinions help to inform the decisions of elected officials, and expressed confidence in the ability of the new office to continue this mission in a spirit of cohesion.

Alongside the president, the new office is composed of Pierre Aliotti (1st Vice-President), Evelyne Fleming (2nd), Michel Vogel (3rd) and Roméo Piper (4th). Hubert Fleming becomes Treasurer and Audrey Claxton, Secretary. It reflects a balance between continuity and renewal. The CESC thus confirms its place as the "fourth institution" serving an organized and engaged civil society. _Vx

