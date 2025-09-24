SOCIETY: Illiteracy is not inevitable in Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

“Learning is taking back control.” The theme of National Days of Action Against Illiteracy 2025 found a particular echo in Saint-Martin, where an awareness day was held on Wednesday, September 17 at the center Jielle Training, in Quartier d’Orléans.

From 8 a.m., the doors of the center opened to welcome partners and residents around the dedicated stands, with a visit from elected officials and institutions in the afternoon. Information workshops, level tests, serious games, artificial intelligence demonstrations and digital animations followed one another, in a studious and friendly atmosphere. The objective was clear: to break the taboo ofilliteracy and ilelectronism, two realities which weaken access to employment, rights and autonomy.

A collective mobilization

Around Jielle Formation, several partners mobilized: France Work, Akto, RSMA, Companion Builders and Odalicéa. The Prefect Cyrille Le Vély, Vice-Rector Harry Christophe, 3rd Vice-President of the Collectivity Dominique Démocrite Louisy and Territorial Councillor Martine Beldor toured the stands, interacting with those on the ground. “In Saint-Martin, we have significant room for maneuver. The challenge is to create a Made in Saint-Martin tool, adapted to our realities,” insisted the prefect.

France Travail recalled the decisive role of digital inclusion: “If we help someone, the person will find out more and guide others, there is a domino effect here.” On the Odalicéa side, micro-certifications have attracted attention. They allow you to demonstrate practical skills, interpersonal skills, and know-how, and make them visible on a digital CV thanks to a digital badge. The Compagnons Bâtisseurs, for their part, highlighted their dual action: rehabilitation projects to improve the comfort of families in precarious situations and digital workshops to support those who do not know how to use a computer or smartphone. Health insurance, CAF procedures, social networks… so many obstacles that these workshops help to overcome.

Adapting tools to the territory

For Dominique Louisy, “it is essential to avoid redundancies and to work together.” Vice-Rector Harry Christophe emphasized the close link between illiteracy and academic failure : “It is an ongoing challenge that is built throughout the students’ journey. Prevention and combat must go hand in hand.” He pleaded for innovative projects from primary school, as the introduction of the theatre to develop understanding and confidence.

Jocelyne Laurent, director of Jielle Formation, emphasized the local specificity: “Here, multilingualism is a wealth, but it can also become a hindrance if we don’t integrate it into the systems. We must adapt our methods, build bridges between languages ​​to facilitate access to knowledge. Illiteracy is not inevitable, but a silent reality".

In 2023, the Collectivité de Saint-Martin launched innovative Calls for Projects (CFPs) in the field of vocational training with the theme of remobilization and, through it, the fight against illiteracy. These CFPs were a great success and have been renewed. Thus, 80 job seekers (57 men and 23 women) were able to follow these refresher training courses, financially supported by the Community to the tune of €808.800, of which €568.800 was allocated to educational costs and €240.000 to pay the trainees. The rate of reintegration into working life after these training courses is 47%..

Testimonies and restored dignity

Highlight of the day: the presentation of French language study diplomas (DELF) to four trainees, in the presence of officials. Lucia, one of the recipients, confided: “I am happy with my training, It also helps me with my son born in Saint-Martin, to do homework, read and sing.” Same pride for this Dominican mother, who obtained an A2 level: “I have more confidence in speaking French. When my son misreads something, I can correct his mistakes.”

These testimonies illustrate the concrete impact of learning : a regain of autonomy, but not only that. “It’s about restoring dignity. Mastering French, common language of the Republic“It’s about giving everyone the means to succeed,” concluded the prefect.

A project to continue

Beyond this day, the participants called for the construction of a coherent territorial plan. Martine Beldor recalled that the Community is working on a professional training plan contract, “mandatory to deploy a structured program”. A process that the prefect wishes to accelerate.

Between practical workshops, institutional exchanges and life stories, this day confirmed that the fight against illiteracy, innumeracy and digital illiteracy can only succeed through collective and appropriate action. In Saint-Martin, where the number of people affected by illiteracy is difficult to quantify due to multilingualism (10,5% of the adult population aged 18 to 64 in France), the challenge goes beyond reading or writing: it is about giving everyone the means to understand, act and participate fully in the life of the territory. _Vx

