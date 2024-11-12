SOCIETY: Improving support for victims of violence | FAXINFO

An agreement signed this Monday, November 4, 2024 between the Maison des Femmes and the gendarmerie now allows victims of domestic, sexual or gender-based violence to file a complaint outside the premises of the gendarmerie.

Thanks to this agreement signed by Sibel Aydin, director of the Maison des Femmes, and Lieutenant-Colonel Hugues Loyez, commander of the Gendarmerie of the Northern Islands, women victims of domestic, sexual and gender-based violence will be able, if they wish, to file a complaint within the Maison des Femmes: “This is a major step forward for the territory,” says the person who heads the structure inaugurated on July 9. Every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., gendarmes from the Maison de Protection des Familles brigade will be on duty within the Maison des Femmes to collect victims' complaints in a safe and confidential setting. This approach aims to establish a climate of trust to allow victims to express themselves freely, while offering them a reassuring environment. Beyond filing a complaint, the gendarmes can intervene upstream to listen to and advise women in difficulty. The team at the Maison des femmes de Saint-Martin welcomes between 10 and 15 women in distress every day, offering them a free, multidisciplinary care pathway. The main objective of this agreement is to facilitate the filing of a complaint by avoiding the victim having to travel, particularly when their physical or mental state does not allow it. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/societe-ameliorer-laccompagnement-des-victimes-de-violences/