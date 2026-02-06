SOCIETY / Insecurity: indicators down, effective strategy | FAXINFO

Gathered yesterday at the prefecture, the prefect Cyrille Le VélyThe judicial authorities and law enforcement presented the 2025 assessment of the fight against insecurity in Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy. A meeting described as a “key moment” by the state representative, as discussions are underway on the adaptation of the local strategy.



The figures demonstrate a overall decrease in crime of 2,7% in both territories, with a marked decline in attacks against persons (-10%), attacks against property (-14%) and domestic violence (-12%). The clearance rate rises to 54% (national target 45%), a sign of increased survey effectiveness.

The fight against trafficking and armed violence is also showing significant results: five drug dealing spots dismantled, more than 1,6 tonnes of narcotics seized, the number of weapons removed from circulation doubled (56), and a 30% decrease in armed robberies the Attempted homicides fall sharply -80% (10 in 2025 compared to 44 in 2024), even though the number of homicides (7) remains high relative to the population of Saint-Martin. Regarding money laundering, €4,2 million in criminal assets seized (16 times more than in 2024). Present alongside Deputy Public Prosecutor Marie-Lucie Godard, the Attorney General at the Court of Appeal Eric Maurel hailed the figures as “rare and contrary to the national trend”, highlighting the commitment of the security forces.

A redesigned organization and a more offensive approach on the ground

These results are explained by a profound evolution in methods, according to the colonel. Hugues Loyez, commander of the gendarmerie. Since taking office in the summer of 2024, several priority innovations have been implemented to strengthen public order: creation of the Sandy Ground brigade now fully integrated into the life of the neighborhood, a revamped task force with doubled staff for combating road violence, daily operations replacing weekly actions, and the establishment of a night group present in strategic sectors.

On the criminal investigation side, the convergence between intelligence and investigation allowed a improved crime mapping, the development of a trombinoscope fugitives and a reinforced system dedicated to the search for and apprehension of these dangerous individuals (As a reminder, 100 have already been arrested and 31 imprisoned.) with a view to creating a specialized unit for this purpose. Furthermore, law enforcement agencies are adapting their strategies to the most structured criminal groups in order to attack crime at the top of the spectrum, not just at the bottom. Continued in our next edition. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/societe-insecurite-indicateurs-en-baisse-strategie-efficace/