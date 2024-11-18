SOCIETY: International Children’s Rights Day | FAXINFO

This November 20th starting at 8:30 am, the Community is organizing Children's Rights Day at the Sports Hall of the Jean Louis Vanterpool stadium. This date marks the anniversary of the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child by the United Nations (UN) in 1989.

This day reflects the commitment of the educational community to better raise awareness of the founding text of the Convention and the rights it sets out, among children, young people and adults alike. Knowledge of it contributes to the progressive construction of citizenship and the acquisition of a humanist culture.

On the program for this morning until 12:30, the 5th edition of the Debate on the Rights of the Child with the participation of 5 colleges from Saint-Martin, Sint Maarten, Saint-Barthélemy, Anguilla and Saint Kitts. The afternoon will be devoted from 13:45 to the show put on by the BCD with the children of the after-school program. This day dedicated to children's rights is organized in collaboration with the Directorate of Education, the Directorate of the Territorial Observatory for Child Protection, the Directorate of Cultural Action, the Youth Section of the Media Library and the Youth Service of Sint Maarten. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/societe-journee-internationale-des-droits-de-lenfant/