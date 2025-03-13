SOCIETY: La Maison des Femmes is organizing its first all-female karaoke event | FAXINFO

Last Friday, March 7, the Maison des Femmes, located in Marigot and inaugurated in July 2024, organized a large buffet in its premises followed by a friendly karaoke between women in Maho.

The mood was high in the association's cozy lounge. To mark International Women's Day, France Victimes 978 and the Maison des Femmes wanted to offer the women supported by the association a lighthearted and friendly moment, far from the difficult situations they have traditionally faced in the past.

Sibel Aydin, deputy director of France Victimes 978 and coordinator of the Maison des Femmes, and Olivier Canale-Fatou, director of the association, were keen to make the event memorable and enjoyable. We often hold wellness events within the structure, but this time we wanted to offer something fun that also takes place outside." explains Sibel Aydin, very involved in her missions. The aim is also to create a link between the women we support and the workers.”

After a generous opening buffet on site, the team then headed to Maho, to the Madison Bar and Karaoke, where everyone was able to unleash their creativity and imagination through song. A successful bet!

As a reminder, the Maison des Femmes de Saint-Martin, the first facility of its kind in the Antilles, is a place of welcome, listening, and support for women who are victims of violence. This facility offers a comprehensive care pathway, which includes legal, psychological, and therapeutic support.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/societe-la-maison-des-femmes-organise-son-premier-karaoke-100-feminin/