SOCIETY: Marc-Gerald Ménard intends to develop territorial attractiveness through CEES | FAXINFO

During the explanatory meeting with the parents of the 42 student-athletes selected by the Center of Excellence and Education through Sport, Marc-Gerald Ménard, president of the CEES, unveiled the next stage of the system: the development of territorial attractiveness.

The politician and president of the CEES declared on June 24 before the assembly of parents: “During travels, I realized that many do not master what the CEES is. This is a system that does not exist elsewhere, put in place thanks to political will. In 10 years, the CEES will no longer be the same project, we are making history”. Convinced of the usefulness of the tool voted in 2018 thanks to the hard work of Charles-Henri Palvair, Marc-Gerald Ménard plans to expand professionalization through programs with Kalamus in Guadeloupe, CREPS or via an agreement with the Martinican Institute of Sport. A person will soon be dedicated to this task. The CEES also plans to institutionally develop the leagues and committees, without having to share an envelope with other overseas territories. The creation of a volleyball league by 2024 is also on Marc-Gerald Ménard's list. Just like the territorial attractiveness: "We have taken the habit of saying that the only industry is tourism, there is also sports tourism, not only that of leisure". Through the sporting events organized soon by the CEES, the territorial attractiveness will be developed with the arrival of external teams, their accommodation and other costs which will contribute to the development of the local economy. The new school of sports talents of Saint-Martin to become champions therefore has great ambitions for all. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/societe-marc-gerald-menard-entend-developper-lattractivite-territoriale-grace-au-cees/