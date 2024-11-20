SOCIETY: Mobilization for the employment of people with disabilities | FAXINFO

On the occasion of the 28th European Week for the Employment of People with Disabilities (SEEPH), France Travail and Cap Emploi are mobilizing to encourage professional inclusion in the Northern Islands, with a targeted action on Saint-Martin this Friday, November 22.

The flagship action in Saint-Martin entitled "Disability Meetings" which will be held at the CCISM from 8 a.m. to 13 p.m., aims to raise awareness among employers of the benefits and possible arrangements to promote inclusion, while providing tools and personalized support for job seekers. This morning will include speakers from medicine and labor inspection, the CGSS, AGEFIPH, France Travail, Cap Emploi, as well as a business manager and an employee. The disability meetings will allow you to exchange with more than 15 organizations and institutions to obtain answers on employability, available training, and resources for the inclusion of people with disabilities. With a partnership between the CCISM, France Travail – Cap Emploi, the Community and the prefecture, this event will also offer a business focus pitch and a one-hour round table on maintaining employment. In 2023, 911 people with disabilities found employment through the France Travail and Cap Emploi schemes, a third of whom were on long-term contracts. However, the employment rate for people with disabilities remains low, reaching only 2,38% in the private sector and 3,32% in the public sector in 2024. _Vx

Registration: https://bitly.cx/n8rFAx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/societe-mobilisation-pour-lemploi-des-personnes-en-situation-de-handicap/