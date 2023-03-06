SOCIETY: Official visit of Philippe Da Costa, President of the French Red Cross | FAXINFO

For the first time since taking office on September 10, 2021, Philippe Da Costa, President of the French Red Cross, traveled to the West Indies from February 27 to March 4 with a stop in the territory of Saint-Martin. . Encounter.

Committed for many years to the French Red Cross, of which he was the national secretary since 2017, the new president began his day of visit to the Health Pole bringing together a free information, screening and diagnosis center (CeGIDD) , a Center for Care and Support and Prevention in Addictology (CSAPA) and the Health Bus for all. Discovering the teams in the field, Philippe Da Costa wanted to salute their commitment before taking stock of the actions carried out by the Territorial Delegation of Saint-Martin founded and chaired by Ketty Karam Fischer and whose management of the establishments division of the Red Cross in Saint-Martin is provided by Farah Viotty. Philippe Da Costa underlined two essential axes during the press briefing last Wednesday at the Maison Croix-Rouge, namely the notions of mobilization and resilience: "essential in the 2030 strategy, it is good to know how the Red Cross plays its part to develop the resilience that is in our DNA”.

With the objective of reducing the vulnerability of populations and strengthening support around prevention, education, emergency relief and social ties, the French Red Cross has 65.000 volunteers and 20.000 employees in France compared to around thirty of professionals, 55 members and 15 volunteers strongly committed to the territory hosting the Caribbean Emergency Pole. After meeting the prefect Vincent Berton with whom he discussed civil security issues, and Michel Petit, 4th vice-president of the Collectivité, Philippe Da Costa, also a doctor in education sciences, visited the multi- “Pomme d'Happy” welcome from the French Red Cross, which counts 49 cradles, some of which are occupied by children with disabilities: “Everything is decided in the first days of life.

This crèche is a real place of social diversity”. The delegation then headed to the day care center of the Red Cross in Marigot, described as "the first link in a chain of integration where all those who suffer from exclusion are welcomed, listened to, without prejudice. declared Philippe Da Costa aware of the great precariousness experienced by several families on the island.

Advocating recognition of volunteerism and support for its training, Philippe Da Costa added “the public authorities must accompany and support the associations. Our territories are what they are in terms of solidarity thanks to them”. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/societe-visite-officielle-de-philippe-da-costa-president-de-la-croix-rouge-francaise/