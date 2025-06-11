SOCIETY / Saint-Martin fishermen celebrated at the 23rd edition of Fish Day in Galisbay | FAXINFO

Originally scheduled for last May, the 2025 edition of Saint-Martin Fish Day, titled "From the Sea to the Pot," finally took place this Sunday, June 8, at sea and in the Galisbay parking lot. A day of celebrations, savory dishes, and various concerts, held from 9 a.m. to midnight, the event was well attended.

The ceremony began around 10 a.m., when the President of the Collectivité Louis Mussington, accompanied by the Prefect Cyrille Le Vély and Dominique Démocrite Louisy, 3rd Vice-President of the Collectivité, boarded traditional boats to carry out the emblematic laying of a wreath at sea, in tribute to the fishermen of the island in the bay of Galisbay.

The festivities continued in the Galisbay parking lot, where the president and his elected officials then spoke following the traditional Blowing of the Conch Shell. Louis Mussington's inaugural speech helped clarify the discussions surrounding the venue, which was usually held in Cul-de-Sac.

"This year, the problem of the sargassum invasion explains why the event has been relocated to Galisbay."

The speech by the politicians was followed by a ceremony to pay tribute to the fishermen, with awards being presented to Vanion Hodge Senior and his son, figures respected for their dedication and the maintenance of local traditions.

The public was also numerous on site from the very beginning. Numerous stalls and food courts offered seafood specialties, as well as musical entertainment and fishing workshops, much to the delight of families.

Brass bands and local artists, such as DJs Percy Rankin, See 5 and Karibi, helped create a wild atmosphere for this very popular event, which brought out the crowds… at the cost of a few traffic jams in the center of Marigot. _LA

