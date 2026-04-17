SOCIETY: Saint-Martin launches the creation of its institutional flag | FAXINFO

The Collectivity of Saint-Martin has just taken a significant symbolic step. Voted on during the Executive Council meeting on April 9, the “My Saint-Martin Flag” project has been officially launched, with the ambition of providing the territory with its own institutional flag, nearly twenty years after its accession to the status of Overseas Collectivity.



A symbol to say who we are

For Valérie Damaseau, president of the Culture Commission, this is not simply a graphic creation but “a powerful act,” driven by a collective vision. “This is not a top-down decision. It is a process that unites us. Saint-Martin needs its flag, and we have nothing to apologize for,” she insists. The objective is clear: to visually represent the identity of an island marked by diversity, encounters, and a rich culture by involving the population at the heart of the participatory process.



Today, Saint-Martin remains the only Caribbean territory without an official flag, despite its statutes allowing it to have one. “All regions of France have their flag,” explains Dominique Louisy, 3e Vice President of the Collectivity. A lack felt particularly by athletes, artists, and ambassadors of the territory internationally. “It’s not about replacing the French flag, but about complementing our representation and affirming who we are,” recalls the President of the Collectivity, Louis Mussington, describing it as “a moment of great pride.” This should also not be confused with the Unity Flag, which represents the unity between the two parts of the island.



A unifying project

Guided by a steering committee and a technical committee, the project benefits from a dedicated budget (between €40.000 and €60.000) and professional support. Beyond the symbolism, elected officials emphasize the collective significance of the initiative. “Every neighborhood counts,” stresses Valérie Damaseau, calling on residents to get involved. “This flag will be more than just an emblem: it will reflect a people, a unity.” An invitation to write a new chapter in the history of Saint-Martin, driven by the expression and pride of an entire community.

Info: www.comstmartin.fr/drapeau-institutionnel







A participatory approach in several stages

Consultation and dialogue (May – June 2026)

The first key phase: giving the population a voice. Participatory workshops will be organized in Quartier d’Orléans, Grand Case, Sandy Ground, and Marigot, in the form of a “World Café,” open to everyone without prerequisites. In parallel, an online consultation will be available from May 1st to June 30th, including for the diaspora (Saint-Martin residents living outside the territory). The objective: to identify the values, symbols, and elements that best represent Saint-Martin.

Creative competition (August 1 – September 30, 2026)

Based on the contributions received, a design competition will be launched. Artists, graphic designers, amateurs, and professionals alike will be able to submit their vision of the future flag, adhering to a specific set of guidelines. A unique aspect of the process is that the use of artificial intelligence will be excluded in order to prioritize a truly human creation.

Selection and advisory vote (October 2026)

Three finalist proposals will be selected and submitted to a public vote from October 6th to 16th. This advisory vote will help guide the final choice by reflecting the preferences of the residents.

Official adoption (end of 2026)

The final step: validation of the flag by the territorial council. Official adoption is scheduled for December 7, with a presentation of the symbol that will now represent Saint-Martin at institutional, cultural, and international events.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/societe-saint-martin-lance-la-creation-de-son-drapeau-institutionnel/