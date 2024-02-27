SOCIETY: Saint-Martin sets the tone for the International Agricultural Show | FAXINFO

For the second consecutive year, the territory of Saint-Martin is represented at the major International Agricultural Show (SIA) in Paris which is currently taking place, from February 24 to March 3, 2024.

The year 2023 will mark history with the first participation of our territory via the Interprofessional Consular Chamber of Saint-Martin (CCISM) at the International Agricultural Show which has between 600.000 and 700.000 French and international visitors each edition. After this successful baptism which highlighted the famous Guavaberry, Saint-Martin once again has its international stand for the 2024 edition of the SIA located in Hall 5.2 'Products and Flavors of France Overseas'. Bringing warmth to the aisles of the show to counter the coolness of Paris, Saint-Martin above all has the weapons of mass seduction with discovery activities and musical performances including that of Jeremy Huot and his intoxicating sounds of West Indian zouk. The first day at the International Agricultural Show allowed several representatives from Saint-Martin to demonstrate their commitment to promoting local agriculture and promoting the island while introducing visitors to the region's processed products. : Golden Grove Farm, Moringa Powder SXM and Guavaberry Colombier Tradition. With the partnership and unfailing support of the Community of Saint-Martin, the Tourist Office and the public establishment for the management and operation of the slaughterhouse (EGEA), the CCISM continues to promote the wealth of our territory in Paris. On the program for the second day, the Saint-Martin teams organized culinary tastings offered by Ginette, winner of the Authentic Star category of the Gastronomy Festival – 2023 edition. The delicious flavors of Saint-Martin seduced all of Paris thanks to the support from the CTOS and Soualiwomen Kultural Association who helped prepare recipes that put sunshine in the heart: the legendary Journey Cake (Johnny Cake). For Louis Mussington, president of the Community, the participation of Saint-Martin in SIA 2024 is “a unique opportunity for our territory to shine on the (inter)national scene and to highlight the importance of our agricultural sector. The CCISM as well as our agricultural companies represent Saint-Martin on a stand dedicated to our island, highlighting the diversity and richness of our local production.” The territorial advisors, Valérie Fonrose and Daniel Arnel, are present in Paris to carry the voice of the Community, strengthening support for local agricultural stakeholders. They are accompanied by Angèle Dormoy, president of the CCISM, Valérie Damaseau, president of the Tourist Office, and Dorvan Cocks, agricultural actor and member of the CCI. The presence of Saint-Martin at this international fair is the result of a collective effort and a joint budget serving the promotion of the region's know-how. After such a promising start, the rest of SIA 2024 promises to be grandiose for Saint-Martin. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/societe-saint-martin-ambiance-le-salon-international-de-lagriculture/