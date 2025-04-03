SOCIETY: Saint-Martin strengthens its presence at the Paris Fair 2025 | FAXINFO

A major event in Europe's commercial and festive calendar, the Paris Fair attracts more than 575.000 visitors each year. It is in this prestigious setting that Saint-Martin reaffirms its commitment to promoting its region, its crafts, its economy, and its tourism from April 30 to May 11.

Building on the success of the 2024 edition, the Collectivité is renewing its participation by taking charge of the space dedicated to the “Saint-Martin” delegation, alongside its partners: the Tourist Office, the Interprofessional Consular Chamber (CCISM) and nine local businesses representing the economic diversity of the territory. By decision of the last executive council, the Collectivité is financing the costs of booking and setting up the stands, for a total amount of €104.585,20, bringing its overall contribution (with support for businesses) to €136.585,20, or 72,7% of the budget allocated to the delegation (€30.000 OT, €21.400 CCISM).

Having failed to participate in the last International Agricultural Show, Saint-Martin will not miss this strategic event, which showcases Saint-Martin's cultural heritage, artisanal know-how, and innovations while promoting economic development. Saint-Martin's participation in this event is a unique opportunity to attract investors and visitors, strengthen exchanges with other regions, and support local businesses by offering them an exceptional showcase. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/societe-saint-martin-renforce-sa-presence-a-la-foire-de-paris-2025/