SOCIETY / Sandy Ground versus the Community: expecting concrete actions | FAXINFO

Two weeks after theforceful arrest of a young man from the neighborhood, which had caused the blockade of the Sandy Ground bridge by a small segment of the population, Louis Mussington, President of the Collectivity, opened a discussion space with residents. About fifteen people spoke in front of the president and prefect Cyrille Le Vély, Monday evening on the basketball court. This meeting is the first in a series of planned exchanges in the island’s neighborhoods.



“This meeting is a way to connect with the young people of Sandy Ground,” began the head of the community, who regretted the low number of young people present in the stands. In front of the about thirty people seated facing him, he does an overview of the issues issues of the territory that resonate here in Sandy Ground: unemployment rates, crime, the need for infrastructure, and road safety, a subject that takes on importance when debates are regularly interrupted by the noise of two-wheeled vehicle engines.



The cry for help from those working on the ground

Alfred Anthony, of the Super Stars boxing clubHe is the first to speak. For four years now, he has been coaching the neighborhood’s youth right there on the concrete, on this basketball court, sometimes in the rain. due to lack of premisesHe asks the head of the community for help. Mystic, an older resident, then shares his personal story and his concern about the lack of educational and professional opportunities for young people“Look, it says: ‘The future starts with you,’” he said, pointing to the mural on the wall behind the basketball hoop. “Unless you’re concerned about higher education for our young people, the same thing will happen again,” he concluded, referring to the bridge blockade. Cédric André, president of the Sandy Ground neighborhood council, continued: “It’s good to come and talk, but It’s time for action. (…) If we have to do things, give us the means to change things, let’s do it together.” He obtains a meet to discuss of the file containing the demands of the neighbourhood council, filed since 2019 and which has remained unanswered.



Rebuilding despite the constraints

Among the major topics discussed were the land and homes still awaiting reconstruction since Irma and the natural hazard prevention plan (PPRN)“We’re being told not to rebuild. (…) But you know, we, the people of Sandy Ground, aren’t going anywhere, not to Concordia or anywhere else, let us rebuild,” a resident told the president. Referring to both natural hazards and administrative constraints, the president mentioned the the need to reach an agreement with the prefect on a certain degree of flexibility regarding reconstruction permitsAfter two hours of discussions, filled with concerns, appeals for understanding towards young people, and reminders of the neighborhood’s solidarity, many left with the same often-dashed hope that, this time, words would truly be translated into action. _DR





During the meeting in Sandy Ground, while discussing the need to create local jobs, the president made reference to his detention on January 14 “Besides, you understood perfectly well that if I was in police custody for 11 hours, it’s because…” Maybe I went too far”But I’ve hired someone!” He continued: “I’ve made arrangements; perhaps there have been some mistakes here and there, but I’ll see how I can correct them.”

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/societe-sandy-ground-face-a-la-collectivite-lattente-dactions-concretes/