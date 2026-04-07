SOCIETY – SPORT: An inter-neighborhood project to rebuild connections among young people | FAXINFO

Saint-Martin is preparing to welcome on May 8th the first edition of the Neighborhood Olympics, an unprecedented event supported by the Territorial Olympic and Sports Committee of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin (CTOS SBSM) in partnership with many actors and institutions in the territory.



Presented last Thursday as part of the Olympic and Paralympic weekthis project aims to much more than just a sporting event : it is part of a comprehensive approach to social cohesion and prevention of violence among young peopleVirginie Carien, president of CTOS SBSM, reiterated the importance of to promote Olympic values – respect, tolerance, self-improvement – ​​in a local context marked by tensions: “We must support our youth and continue the work of raising awareness”.

A view shared by Vice-Rector Harry Christophe, who mentions growing difficulties in living together, particularly in schoolsBetween territorial tensions and sporadic violence, the need to create spaces for encounter is paramount. The Olympiads thus aim to to bring together 60 young people from different neighborhoods around a common passion: sport.



A day combining remembrance, sport and road safety

This first edition will be structured aroundsports activities in Sandy GroundEach neighborhood council will be invited to nominate ten young people, divided by age (from 10 to 18 years old) and gender parity, who will meet on April 29th during a preparatory training session “Learning to ride a bike” and road safety awareness workshops. On the day, the 60 young participants will take part in the commemorative ceremony from May 8 before joining, by bicycle, activity sitesThe program includes: bike skills workshops, technical courses, and duathlon events combining running and cycling. The goal is to encourage interaction between neighborhoods and develop team spirit.



A collective dynamic that is set to last

In partnership with the National Education system, the prefecture, the local authority, neighborhood councils, the territorial cycling committee and the SXM road safety association, the CTOS SBSM initiative is a continuation of Conference on Youth ViolenceFor the sub-prefect Marie-Hildegarde Chauveau, it is about “giving young people points of reference, values ​​and the opportunity to get involved”.

Beyond this first edition dedicated to cycling, the 2026 Neighborhood Olympics aim to to become a key event for the region, in order to strengthen ties between neighborhoods and generations, to empower youth, and to make sport a true tool for education and social cohesion. _Vx





The health of young people in France: Some figures



49% Some of them present a very high health risk, characterized by stricter thresholds: more than 4.5 hours of screen time per day and less than 20 minutes of physical activity per day.



1 in 3 children will be in a state of obesity by 2050 if nothing changes



51% middle school students and 58% High school students report recurring psychological or somatic difficulties (stress, fatigue, sleep disorders, anxiety)



Since 25 years, The children have lost 40% of their cardiovascular capacity.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/societe-sport-un-projet-interquartiers-pour-retisser-du-lien-chez-les-jeunes/