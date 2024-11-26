SOCIETY: The Handicap Meetings, a step towards a more inclusive society | FAXINFO

﻿The CCISM has once again opened its doors to the Rencontres du Handicap, marking a key step in raising awareness and taking action for a more inclusive society. This event, organized as part of the week dedicated to inclusion, brought together institutional stakeholders, businesses, and associations around a common goal: to promote the care and integration of people with disabilities.

The deputy prefect Vincent Berton was keen to recall a poignant reality: "disability is the leading source of discrimination in the world". He stressed that disability, far from being inevitable, can be overcome through greater inclusion. The speeches focused on crucial topics such as maintaining employment, adapting workstations, and innovative recruitment practices, particularly via France Travail, focusing on skills rather than CVs. Jeanne Vanterpool, vice-president of the CCISM, stressed the need to break down preconceived ideas that hinder inclusion. "80% of disabilities are barely or not at all visible", she recalled, calling for increased awareness to improve accessibility and guarantee equal opportunities. For Raphaël Sanchez, from the Mission Locale, it is imperative to support young people with disabilities in their journey towards employment. For her part, Martine Beldor, territorial councillor, spoke of ambitious projects, such as the territorial travel plan, aimed at building an inclusive society. The testimony of Yolande from Compagnons Bâtisseurs highlighted the potential of disability when accompanied by appropriate support. These new Handicap Meetings carried a message of hope: inclusion is everyone's business, and each action brings Saint-Martin closer to a more united society. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/societe-les-rencontres-du-handicap-un-pas-vers-une-societe-plus-inclusive/