SOCIETY: The Maison des Femmes launches an innovative parental project | FAXINFO

Inaugurated in July 2024, the Maison des Femmes de Saint-Martin is implementing parenting actions to lend a helping hand to families requiring support in managing parent-child relationships.

“Unfortunately, the island does not have a Maison de la Parentalité. However, here, we meet many single parents who need help to better understand their relationship with their children,” explains Olivier Canale-Fatou, responsible for the development of the Maison des Femmes.

On Thursday, January 23, the premises of the structure welcomed Sophie Bouquet, director of Child Welfare Services (ASE), three specialized educators from the Red Cross, Cyril Clavel, doctor of National Education in Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin, and Valérie Martineau, head of the local CAF.

Together, they plan to set up meetings between parents and professionals starting in February in order to better understand parental difficulties.

Initially, these actions will be carried out with families already supported by the ASE. Around shared workshops, film debates and discussion groups, parents who have agreed to participate in the process will be grouped into small groups under the supervision of psychologists and specialized educators.

Funded through a CAF service provision via the national parenthood fund (FNP), these actions will take place at least once a month, to begin with. _LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/societe-la-maison-des-femmes-lance-un-projet-parental-innovant/