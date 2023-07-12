SOCIETY: The new car pound will open in January 2024 | FAXINFO

The consequences of the absence of a car pound will soon no longer be a problem in the territory of Saint-Martin.

Last April, Vincent Berton, delegate prefect of the Northern Islands announced the establishment of a temporary car pound at the port of Galisbay. During the recent press conference on the road safety action plan, the officials came back to this thorny issue: the temporary car pound in Galisbay will be put into service in the coming weeks in order to unclog vehicles immobilized on the road to la Savane where the barracks of the gendarmerie are located. The cars that have been there since they were seized will be moved to the port of Galisbay. In parallel, the public market for the new car pound will be launched in September this year. The location will depend on the future service provider and the land proposed to accommodate the vehicles. The opening of the final car pound is scheduled for January 2024. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/societe-la-nouvelle-fourriere-automobile-ouvrira-en-janvier-2024/