SOCIETY / The Saint-Martin GEM: first projects and course towards autonomy | FAXINFO

Officially launched on July 1st by the Living Museum d'Hope Estate with the support of theARS, the Mutual Aid Group (GEM) of Saint-Martin takes off. On September 25, its beneficiaries experienced a significant day : visit to the Olda workshop in Grand-Case for create t-shirts with the GEM logo, followed by a friendly lunch organized by them.

More than just a shared moment, this initiative allowed the beneficiaries toexperience the organization of a project from start to finish, from budget management to purchasing, including mobility and areas for improvement. This progressive autonomy is at the heart of the system. The GEM is aimed at young adults aged 18-25, as well as people living with a mental disability, head trauma or spectrum disordersautism. Six beneficiaries are currently participating, with a target set by the ARS of ten by the first year. The Living Museum is doubling this target with a group dedicated to adults over 25Every week, a meeting allows us to take stock and move forward with new ideas.

Since the information meeting of June 12, which brought together health professionals, social workers and local associations, several agreements were signed to support the activities. The formula is simple: the projects are designed and organized by the beneficiaries themselves, with support shared between their contribution and the Living Museum. The calendar for the coming weeks is already full, between creative workshops and organized outings. A promising dynamic that confirms the role of the GEM as a springboard towards greater independence and better inclusion. _Vx

Call to health professionals, social workers and local associations

Care, social support, and inclusion stakeholders are invited to explore this project at the Living Museum in Hope Estate to better understand how it works and explore new avenues for collaboration. The shared goal is to support beneficiaries toward greater independence and reduce dependency.

Info: [email protected]

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/societe-le-gem-de-saint-martin-premiers-projets-et-cap-sur-lautonomie/