SOCIETY: The Territorial Youth Council is recruiting for 2026-2028 | FAXINFO

The youth of Saint-Martin are invited to get involved. Saint-Martin Youth Territorial Council (CTJSM) officially opens applications for its new term of office 2026-2028. The 14 25-years, whether they be middle school students, high school students, university students or young professionalsThey have until March 12 to submit their application and try to join this representative assembly. Thirty seats are available, including 23 full members and 7 alternates.

Created in December 2008, the CTJSM provides a space for civic expression and learning. Located in the Concordia administrative center (rue Jean-Jacques Fayel), it allows young elected officials to discover how the territorial institution works and actively participate in local public life.

A leadership school serving the region

More than just an advisory council, the CTJSM aims to be a true school of leadership. Members learn to debate, vote, formulate proposals, and advocate for concrete projects in diverse fields such as sports, culture, the environment, and social solidarity. They play a role of spokesperson to the elected officials of the Community and contribute to the discussions held within the framework of public policies related to youth.

The selection process is based on volunteering and includes registration, an information session, and a motivational interview. The goal is to recognize the commitment and determination of the candidates. Through this call for applications, the CTJSM encourages young people to no longer be mere spectators, but active participants in their island. Applications are available online: urlr.me/RH6mBU. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/societe-le-conseil-territorial-des-jeunes-recrute-pour-2026-2028/