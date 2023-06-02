SOCIETY: The Tiralo, the aquatic adventure for people with disabilities | FAXINFO

Winner of the Handicap & Entreprise competition launched at the end of 2022 by the Interprofessional Consular Chamber of Saint-Martin, Orange Fever recently launched its project to make the place accessible to all with its Tiralo, the all-terrain amphibious wheelchair.

The "La Plage pour tous" project, led by Florence Scholem of Orange Fever in Orient Bay, offers the provision of a Tiralo for people with disabilities in order to offer them access to the beach and swimming. . The Tiralo is a floating and ultra-light wheelchair for people with reduced mobility. Practical, ergonomic, comfortable, this amphibious wheelchair rolls easily on the sand and can be towed using a tiller fitted with a handle. Created in 1999 by the association L'Ensoleillade, the Tiralo is a source of pure happiness for anyone with reduced mobility who likes to swim, like Liam who inaugurated the chair in question when he arrived this May. Florence Scholem worked closely with the association "Marche avec Liam" to set up her project submitted to the competition organized by the CCISM in partnership with the Association for the Management of the Fund for the Professional Integration of Persons with Disabilities (AGEFIPH) which had for objective to raise awareness and encourage business leaders and project leaders in the region to include the disability dimension within their company. Liam, a real little fish in the water, was born on February 11, 2010 in Saint-Martin in difficult conditions which made him more than 80% disabled. He returns twice a year to his favorite island to enjoy the joys of swimming. His mother Sonia focuses the association on the inclusion and accessibility of people with disabilities. “Marche avec Liam” has worked in metropolitan France for changing rooms and inclusive playgrounds. Now equipped with the Tiralo christened by Liam, the entire Orange Fever team is excited to create a more inclusive world for everyone. Thanks to this initiative, people with disabilities can now live the unique experience of aquatic adventure with this ideal tool for rolling on sand and floating in water with ease. Tested and approved by Liam! _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/societe-le-tiralo-laventure-aquatique-pour-les-personnes-en-situation-de-handicap/