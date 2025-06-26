A general tour of the island's land development and infrastructure rehabilitation projects was organized this Wednesday morning by the Saint-Martin Collectivité. Under a blazing sun, the press was invited to tour the six construction sites involved.

It's just after 9 a.m. when the tour officially begins with the arrival of the president of the Collectivité and his team. The meeting point is at the Orient Bay huts, where new public restrooms have been installed in this highly touristy area.

It was then at the Cul-de-Sac pier that President Louis Mussington officially inaugurated the brand-new restrooms, refurbished at a cost of €23, next to the desolate spectacle of the sargassum-red shoreline. A rather striking contrast. "These are certainly small investments, but oh so important, especially in a crucial crossing point, towards Pinel Islet," recalled Bernadette Davis, 000nd Vice-President.

The morning continues with a visit to the Ghislaine Rogers and Elie Gibs schools in Grand Case, which have undergone two major renovation projects.

Air-conditioned rest areas and offices for staff at the nursery school, following months of negotiations between the school's staff and the local authority. New changing rooms will also be available in the courtyard of the Elie Gibs school, which will also be used by other schools on the island, particularly when students are on a school trip for swimming lessons.

The penultimate stop on this journey, the Savane fire station, is undoubtedly one of the major projects, underway for over six months. The fire station director is satisfied with the progress of the work but nevertheless points out that the construction site has caused significant inconvenience for the officers, particularly in terms of noise and dust. The results are nevertheless encouraging and will provide greater comfort for the island's firefighters.

The visit ended with the old tourist office opposite the Marigot cemetery, which is also undergoing major renovations. _THERE

