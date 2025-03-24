SOCIETY: Tribute to the victims of the Algerian War | FAXINFO

Last Wednesday, the official tribute was held to the civilian and military victims of the Algerian War and the fighting in Tunisia and Morocco.

The ceremony took place at the Community War Memorial, in the presence of, among others, Prefect Cyrille le Vély, Jean Richard, President of the Association of Veterans of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy, and Dominique Démocrite Louisy, 3th Vice-President of the Community.

"This day of commemoration underlines the importance of remembering the suffering endured by the sons of the Fatherland sent into the Algerian resistance. It is about recognizing both the pain and the greatness that the fighters experienced." the Prefect solemnly declared before the panel of representatives of local authorities and elected officials.

The Saint-Martin victims whose names appear on the War Memorial number fewer than twenty, but their participation in these battles demonstrates their commitment to France. The speech concluded with the traditional laying of wreaths by the three officials.

As a reminder, this day of March 19, 2025 marks the 63e anniversary of the Evian Accords, signed on March 18 and published on March 19, 1962, which established the ceasefire in Algeria.

