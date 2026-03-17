SOCIETY / Women’s Center: a first film club to open the debate | FAXINFO

The day after International Women’s Day, the Women’s Center of Saint-Martin organized its first film club. Around twenty participants accepted the invitation for a welcoming evening combining film screenings, discussions, and awareness-raising about domestic violence.

Popcorn, candy, snacks and drinks accompanied the screening of the film ‘Love and the Forests, directed and co-written by Valérie Donzelli. Some works by the artist Valérie, a friend of the Maison des femmes, were also exhibited and offered for sale to support the local organization.

A film that resonates with real-life situations.

After the screening, a discussion took place with the director, Sibel Aydin, and the psychologist Farah Viotty. The film, which tells the story of a woman gradually trapped in an abusive relationship, resonates with situations regularly encountered by the teams.This is a film that resonates particularly with the work we do here.”, underlines Sibel Aydin. “At first, some attitudes may be perceived as love, an outpouring of feelings. Then the mechanism of control gradually takes hold.” The psychologist points out that these processes are often difficult for victims to identify:It’s insidious. The mechanisms are put in place little by little, and people don’t always realize it. One participant agrees: “You realize it when your body gives out.”



Putting words to violence that is often invisible

The discussions allowed for an exploration of the different forms of violence depicted in the film: isolation, manipulation, financial control, and psychological pressure.Physical violence only occurs at the end, but psychological violence is present throughout the film and is just as impactful.”, insists Sibel Aydin.

For Farah Viotty, reconstruction begins first and foremost with a realization“The shame should lie with the perpetrators. Psychological work is essential to understanding the mechanisms and rebuilding one’s life.” legal proceedings can also contribute to this process. As one participant pointed out during the discussions, “winning a lawsuit also helps with rebuilding one’s life.”

Through this film club, the Women’s House wishes to continue its awareness-raising activities and open spaces for dialogue. A future screening is already planned with the film ‘The Women’s House, currently airing in France. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/societe-maison-des-femmes-un-premier-cine-club-pour-ouvrir-le-debat/