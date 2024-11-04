SOLIDARITY: A big sale organized by the Red Cross on Saturday, November 9 | FAXINFO

The Red Cross is organizing a big sale on Saturday, November 9 from 7:30 a.m. to 18 p.m. in front of the Maison de la Croix Rouge in Concordia, rue du Soleil Levant.

The team of volunteers led by Léna Constant will be there to welcome you and serve you many items at low prices: clothes, shoes, bags, toys, books, dishes and many other items, whether for men, women or children.

The public is expected to be numerous. The opportunity for a large audience to make good deals. Do not hesitate to pass the message around you. It is for a good cause! _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/solidarite-une-grande-braderie-organisee-par-la-croix-rouge-le-samedi-9-novembre/