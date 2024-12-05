SOLIDARITY: A Christmas for all with the K1 Britannia Foundation and McDonald’s | FAXINFO

This year again, McDonald's is partnering with the K1 Britannia Foundation for the "Christmas Angels" initiative, a charity event that brightens the lives of children and families in need in Saint-Martin. Since last Tuesday and until December 10, McDonald's restaurants in Dutch Quarter, Simpson Bay and Marigot are hosting this wonderful initiative.

In each establishment, a large decorated Christmas basket is filled with handmade angels. Each angel carries specific information about a child in need: age, gender and some gift suggestions. The principle is simple and full of meaning: choose an angel in the basket and write your contact information as well as the code of the chosen angel on the form provided, which you will slip into the designated box. Then, buy a gift worth at least $25 and bring it before December 10 to one of the three McDonald's, making sure that the angel's code is written on the gift. The goal is not just to offer gifts, but above all to sow joy and hope in the hearts of little ones. Join this chain of solidarity and make Christmas a magical time for everyone. A simple gesture that can change everything! _VX

Info: www.k1britanniafoundation.org or +1-721 553 8186

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/solidarite-un-noel-pour-tous-avec-la-fondation-k1-britannia-et-mcdonalds/