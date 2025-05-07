SOLIDARITY: A heartfelt appeal for two households in great need | FAXINFO

The Compagnons Bâtisseurs de Saint-Martin are launching an appeal for solidarity to help two households living in substandard housing conditions. These projects, supported by a network of social workers working alongside the beneficiaries, aim to secure and improve their homes. However, without external support, the work cannot be completed.

The first household lives in a dilapidated 100 m² structure, without insulation or up-to-standard electrical installations. The goal is to completely rebuild the frame, install corrugated iron, insulate the roof, and completely upgrade the electrical system. To complete this project, the association is seeking donations of materials, as well as volunteer skills from carpenters, masons, roofers, and electricians.

The second dwelling, an unsanitary room, requires a less serious but equally urgent intervention: a few meters of sheet metal and gutters, cement, concrete blocks, a window, a little paint… Every little helps to allow this home to regain a decent living space.

The local association is aimed at building materials companies, active or retired construction professionals, and anyone wishing to get involved. By joining forces, these families will finally be able to live in conditions that respect their dignity.

Info: 06 90 18 91 31 – m.bridier@compagnonsbatisseurs.eu

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/solidarite-un-appel-du-coeur-pour-deux-foyers-en-grande-precarite/