SOLIDARITY: A promising first “Marine Thursday” | FAXINFO

On Thursday, May 22, locals responded to the call for the revival of the Marina Royale. The small marina was in celebration, and the hope for a new lease of life was evident on everyone's faces.

The tragic fire of April 19 motivated the island's inhabitants to show solidarity.

Indeed, the first “Marina Thursday” was a real success.

Several hundred people have settled into the Marina's bars and restaurants to participate in the revival of this once very lively place of relaxation and celebration.

Based on a boat, the musical duo Gab & Léa offered a quality concert on the water. “There has been a huge buzz around Marina Thursday on social media in recent weeks.

The traders are very happy to find the Marina they knew a few years ago.

There are really a lot of people and that's what we expected!” confides Yann Lecam, president of the Marigot traders and restaurateurs association.

Until midnight, the small port was full of people. Hopefully, this is just the beginning! _LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/solidarite-un-premier-jeudi-de-la-marina-prometteur/