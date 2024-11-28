SOLIDARITY: A solidarity Christmas Carol for children in difficulty | FAXINFO

The LEO Club Safari is organizing a festive Christmas Carol on November 30 at 14 p.m. at the West Indies Mall. This friendly event will mark the launch of the “Sapin à Souhaits”, a solidarity project dedicated to children in precarious situations, identified by the PMI and local associations.

Each angel hanging on the tree represents a child and their Christmas wish. The principle is simple: choose an angel, buy the requested gift, and bring it back to the LEO Club Safari before December 20. These gifts will then be given to the children, to offer them a magical moment during this holiday season. This surge of solidarity invites everyone to contribute to this wonderful initiative. From Saturday until December 20, the angels can be picked up at the West Indies Mall in Marigot. Through this action, the LEO Club Safari hopes to mobilize the generosity of the public to brighten up children's Christmas. See you Saturday from 14 p.m. in an atmosphere provided by Swali.ka._VX

Info: 06 90 74 69 38 or leoclubsafari@gmail.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/solidarite-un-chante-nwel-solidaire-pour-les-enfants-en-difficulte/