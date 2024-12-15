SOLIDARITY: A warm Christmas for the children of La Maison des Femmes | FAXINFO

As the holidays approach, La Maison des Femmes (MDF), in partnership with the Discover Fitness gym, is launching a great initiative: a gift collection for the children it supports. This action aims to offer a moment of joy to those who need it most.

Donations, in the form of gifts, can be dropped off until December 20 at one of the two collection points: either directly at La Maison des Femmes, located at 5 rue du Capitaine Froston in Marigot (near the Catholic church), or at Discover Fitness in the industrial zone of Grand-Case (near Lapeyre). The gifts will be distributed to the children during a friendly event organized on December 23 at 16 p.m. Donors are invited to join this festive and supportive celebration. By participating in this initiative, you are helping to brighten the end-of-year holidays for 13 children. A great way to share the magic of Christmas with generosity and kindness. _VX

Info: 06 90 50 31 31

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/solidarite-un-noel-chaleureux-pour-les-enfants-de-la-maison-des-femmes/