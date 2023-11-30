SOLIDARITY: “A wish tree” to light up the Christmas of underprivileged children | FAXINFO

Every year, the Leo Club SAFARI mobilizes to light up the Christmas of disadvantaged children in Saint-Martin by raising the “Wishing Tree” challenge.

The Leo Club SAFARI “Wishing Tree” project is a gesture of solidarity that will bring a little light and warmth at Christmas time. It's also a perfect, unique, fun and special way to bring a smile to your face during the Christmas period.

Three weeks before Christmas (from December 2 to December 20), angels will be made in advance by the young people of the club, and will represent a child or adolescent beneficiary of the project and will be hung on the large Christmas tree at the West Indies Mall, Marigot.

The community will be invited to visit the tree at the shopping center and choose an angel. She will then be informed of the age and sex of the child, for whom this angel was made with love.

The “sponsor” (the customer) will purchase a gift for this child and deliver it to the club. The angel will then be kept by the godfather so that he can hang it on his Christmas tree.

This will allow people to feel the importance that a single action can have on a child's happiness.

Once the set objectives have been achieved, that is to say when all the angels have found takers, the gifts collected will be distributed by Santa Claus and his assistants during the Solidarity Christmas Tree organized by the Leo Club Safari, a moment celebrations to break their isolation, especially at Christmas.

