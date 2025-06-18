Solidarity / Animal sterilization campaign: 340 operations in 5 days! | FAXINFO

The dog and cat sterilization campaign, initiated for the third time by the American association 4 Leaf Rover, took place from June 9 to 13 next to the Cay Hill veterinary clinic in Sint Maarten.

300 is the target figure that the 4 Leaf Rover association had set for this 2025 campaign. This target was largely exceeded since in reality 340 sterilizations were carried out in this very short period of time.

At the end of this major sterilization campaign led by Dr. Eddy Lee, the association wanted to salute the commitment of local stakeholders: "We did it: 340 surgeries in five days, it's an absolute record for this time frame! We are exhausted, drained, but above all happy and grateful!"

By counting the number of operations carried out during the 2023, 2024 and 2025 campaigns, 4 Leaf Rover will have sterilized 880 animals in the territory (more dogs than cats this year), thanks to a team of 9 veterinarians and assistants trained in the United States, reinforced by local stakeholders and supported by sponsors in the territory.

And despite the intensity of the 5-day campaign, 4 Leaf Rover also has to get animals adopted internationally.

While dogs were able to be flown in last year, new airline regulations regarding animals prevented the same possibility this year, but a little kitten was able to leave for better days with its new owner in the United States. A complete success for the operation! _LA

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/solidarite-campagne-de-sterilisation-animale-340-operations-en-5-jours/