SOLIDARITY: Aquagym in support of Cali this Saturday at Galion | FAXINFO

Tomorrow, January 27 at 9:30 a.m., an aquagym session is organized by Claire Buatois on Galion beach to raise funds in support of Cali, 12 years old, who suffers from leukemia.

Following this sudden diagnosis, this little resident of Saint-Martin left urgently for Lyon with her mother Aurélie to fight the disease, leaving her father Yohann and her sister Loanne here. The signs of support and solidarity have since multiplied in the territory in order to bring a little comfort to the family and above all a lot of courage to Cali, our little warrior. With the aim of increasing the support pot (see info) intended to help the family find each other and get through this difficult ordeal, Claire Buatois has decided to organize an aquagym session this Saturday January 27 at 9:30 a.m. on the beach. of the Galleon. The participation price is free, everyone donates as they wish, all funds collected will be donated to the “Pour Cali / For Cali” prize pool. Everyone is hoping for massive participation to support this lively child, who always wears the prettiest smile, even while fighting leukemia. Strength and courage to Cali and his family. See you this Saturday, January 27 at 9:30 a.m. on Galion beach. Cali is counting on you, and so are we. _VX

Link to the Pour Cali / For Cali prize pool: https://www.leetchi.com/fr/c/pour-cali-1669687

Shortened link: https://t.ly/XT_aP

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/solidarite-aquagym-en-soutien-a-cali-ce-samedi-au-galion/