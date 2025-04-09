SOLIDARITY / Belote Tournament: When the game rhymes with generosity | FAXINFO

The Belote Tournament organized on March 14 by the Lions Club Oualichi gathered nearly fifty card enthusiasts in a friendly and warm atmosphere.

Thanks to their participation and the generosity of the sponsors, this event made it possible to support charitable actions of the year while contributing to the financing of the trip to the United States of the International Class of the Robert Weinum High School. A check for 800€ was thus given to the accompanying teachers.

The excitement surrounding this tournament was also evident through the success of the homemade buffet, where the local specialties Prepared by club members, Saint-Martin soups, journey cakes, accras, tarts, and cakes were greatly appreciated. This show of solidarity was made possible thanks to the involvement of volunteers and the valuable support of the many sponsors who offered prizes to the players.

The Oualichi Lions Club would like to extend a big thank you to everyone who contributed to the success of this event. This wonderful turnout once again illustrates collective commitment to solidarity and educational causes. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/solidarite-tournoi-de-belote-quand-le-jeu-rime-avec-generosite/