SOLIDARITY: Cadisco alongside the “Garage Solidaire” Association of Quartier d’Orléans | FAXINFO

Cadisco is happy to support the “Garage Solidaire” Association located in Quartier d’Orléans.

Cadisco recently donated around a hundred products such as batteries, oils, coolants and lubricants. In addition, the “Garage Solidaire” Association is looking for vehicle donations to repair them and offer them to the most deprived.

Cadisco will launch a poster campaign in its stores to encourage car donations.

Cadisco is committed to supporting local initiatives that improve the lives of the residents of Saint-Martin.

For more information, please contact Solidarity Garage – Dominique Dupré +590 690 12-3153

Damien JOACHIM +590 690 223 193 (damien@cadisco.com)

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/solidarite-cadisco-aux-cotes-de-lassociation-garage-solidaire-de-quartier-dorleans/