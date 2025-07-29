SOLIDARITY: Call for donations of materials to help families in difficulty | FAXINFO

The National Association of Companion Builders throw a new solidarity campaign to support the most vulnerable households. Concretely, this involves collect building materials to help families living in precarious conditions find decent housing.

Wood, cement, tiles, paint, screws, carpentry, plasterboard, protective equipment, small tools… all material donations are welcome, provided that they are in good condition and directly usable on construction sites. These contributions will make it possible to carry out essential works, often delayed due to lack of resources or supplies, and to accompany residents in a supported self-rehabilitation process.

Established in the region since 2018, the Compagnons Bâtisseurs work on the ground to improve living conditions through participatory projects. This collection is part of the continuity of their mission: provide everyone with the opportunity to live in safe, healthy and decent housingThe operation also highlights the importance of the local solidarity and reminds us that everyone can act, at their own level, to improve things.

Construction professionals, like individuals, can get involved by making leftovers from construction sites or unused equipment available. A simple gesture that can concretely change the life of a familyTo organize a donation or obtain more information, interested persons are invited to contact the association at 06 90 18 91 31 or by email at cbstmartin@compagnonsbatisseurs.eu.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/solidarite-appel-aux-dons-de-materiaux-pour-aider-les-familles-en-difficulte/