SOLIDARITY / Charity futsal tournament: more than €7500 raised | FAXINFO

This Sunday, December 1st, the Sandy Ground gendarmerie brigade and the CLSG sports association organized a solidarity futsal tournament at the Marigot Sports Hall. Starting at 9am, 12 teams of 10 players competed in a competitive but friendly atmosphere to raise funds for the Sandy Ground schools.

With the enthusiasm generated by this initiative without subsidies, registrations were full. A raffle, organized around 16 p.m., allowed the distribution of many prizes generously offered by private sponsors. Thanks to the mobilization of partners, the sale of raffle tickets and the success of the refreshment bar, the amount collected amounts to more than €7, exceeding initial expectations.

"It's a very positive result, both in terms of sport and solidarity. The participants were fully invested and the public responded," declared one of the organizers. All the funds will be used to support the schools of Sandy Ground. The school principals will work with the organizers to decide on the projects that will best benefit the children, especially for Christmas. Despite three injuries recorded (a broken wrist and two knee injuries), the event marks a new step towards solidarity, sport and mutual aid. The final ranking crowned the 'International' team, followed by the firefighters and the 'Sandy Ground' team. _VX

Final ranking:

International

firefighters

Sandy Ground

Post Office

Gamiette Garage

CSLG

DSI

PSIG

Crossfit

Dolphin Telecom

Cadisco

Mont des Accords College

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/solidarite-tournoi-de-futsal-caritatif-plus-de-7500e-recoltes/