Solidarity concert TONIGHT in Marigot: Marina Port La Royale stands together | FAXINFO

This Wednesday, April 23, starting at 19 p.m., support concertIt is organized at the L'Alizé restaurant, at the Marina Port La Royale.

At the initiative of Marigot's merchants and restaurateurs, this musical evening, led by singer William Jones, aims to bring the population together around a powerful message: despite the challenges, life goes on in Marigot.

The aim is to support the professionals affected by last Saturday's fire and to remind people that Marigot remains a place of life, meetings and initiatives.

