SOLIDARITY / Cyclone “Beryl”: a call for donations to help the affected residents of Carriacou | FAXINFO

Sébastien, skipper in Grand-Case, and the restaurants Quai 58 and Pizza Chef-Chef, are launching an appeal for donations to help the inhabitants of the island of Carriacou, in the south of the Antilles, totally ravaged after the devastating passage of the cyclone “Beryl”.

A great outpouring of solidarity is being organized in Saint-Martin the day after the spectacle of desolation left by hurricane “Beryl” which cut off the Grenadines from the world, notably the islands of Carriacou and Petite Martinique. Faced with the scale of the damage and the distress of thousands of people who lost everything, the Saint-Martin community decided to mobilize. “The island of Carriacou has been 95% ravaged and we cannot remain insensitive to this tragedy which is playing out as there is a lack of food, a place of accommodation worthy of the name, health, security…”, underlines Sébastien, at the initiative of this call for donations. “We hope to collect as much food and basic necessities as possible. Now is the time to show solidarity with people who are suffering terribly.”

The Quai 58 restaurant in Grand-Case as well as the Pizza Chef Chef restaurant in Marigot are partners in the operation. You can leave your donations at these two establishments at any time of the day. 30 kg of flour, 20 kg of pasta and rice as well as clothes and tools have already been collected. This is only the beginning, it is now up to you to show solidarity with all these people in great suffering. Sébastien will travel with his catamaran to the island of Carriacou in the coming days to deliver all your donations.

For more information, you can go to Sébastien’s Facebook page “Marrant Autour du Monde” or contact him on 06 94 35 74 84. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/solidarite-cyclone-beryl-un-appel-aux-dons-pour-venir-en-aide-aux-habitants-sinistres-de-carriacou/