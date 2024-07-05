SOLIDARITY / Cyclone “Beryl”: The Red Cross launches an appeal for donations | FAXINFO

Through a press release, the French Red Cross is launching an appeal for donations to help the populations of the South of the Antilles hard hit after the passage of Cyclone Beryl.

In 48 hours, Hurricane Beryl demonstrated its full power. Particularly affecting the islands of Grenada and Saint Vincent the Grenadines, it reported 7 deaths and considerable destruction, leaving residents without water and electricity, or a network to communicate. This is the case of Carriacou, an island in Grenada, razed in 30 minutes, leaving a large part of the population homeless.

Other islands in the Grenadines suffered the same fate and the hurricane did not spare the French West Indies: certain coastal communities in Martinique had to face strong cyclonic swells.

An Armed Forces ship in the West Indies leaving this evening for Grenada

Since Sunday June 30, the PIRAC has been mobilized in coordination with the IFRC and the national societies of the Lesser Antilles in order to provide the most appropriate response to the need in perfect complementarity with the rest of the humanitarian actors.

An Armed Forces ship in the West Indies will set sail from Martinique this Friday evening with 400 family kits on board (shelter kits, kitchen kits, hygiene kits, blankets, tarpaulins, buckets, mosquito nets, etc.) taken from PIRAC regional stocks. to the Grenadine Islands. The total cost of the operation is estimated at €60.000, which is why beyond the generosity of our partners, we are appealing to the generosity of the public. This operation is an essential first step which will allow the Red Cross Societies of Grenada and Saint Vincent the Grenadines to distribute these basic necessities to particularly affected populations.

The call is accessible on this link: https://donner.croix-rouge.fr/pirac/~mon-don

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/solidarite-cyclone-beryl-la-croix-rouge-lance-un-appel-aux-dons/