SOLIDARITY DENTIST / Tooth Colibri: sailing to treat the most deprived | FAXINFO

Jérôme Picard, retired dentist and passionate sailor, combined his two vocations by launching the Tooth Colibri project.

Having left the port of Sainte-Marine in Finistère in September 2022, after a 40-year career in Quimper, Jérôme Picard is embarking on a four-year humanitarian journey aboard his sailboat Picaso to provide dental care to disadvantaged populations. Alongside him, Pascal Dubois and Martine Laudiat, also a retired dentist, are bringing their expertise to our region in this adventure financed with personal funds and the support of a few sponsors.

The journey took them to many poor countries such as Cape Verde, Senegal, Gambia and Guinea-Bissau, before crossing the Atlantic in April 2023. Since then, they have been crisscrossing the Antilles, from Saint Lucia to the Grenadines, via Barbuda, Anguilla, and Saint Martin. For two days, the local Red Cross facilitated their work by providing their equipped bus and offering a shuttle to users. Marina Fort Louis also contributed to the solidarity by welcoming the doctor's sailboat.

This project is meeting with a positive response, creating a word-of-mouth network to identify intervention locations. Yesterday, it was on the sailboat that the team welcomed the last patients before setting sail again. With more than twenty local consultations, Tooth Colibri has brought smiles back to the Saint-Martinois who need it. _VX

Follow their adventure on Instagram: @toothcolibri

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/dentiste-solidaire-tooth-colibri-naviguer-pour-soigner-les-plus-demunis/