SOLIDARITY: Food collection for animals | FAXINFO

This Saturday, September 6 from 17 p.m. to 19 p.m., the volunteers of the Soualiga Animal Lovers association are waiting for you in front of the Super U in Hope Estate to collect food for dogs and cats. The I Love My Island Dog association will be there in the morning, from 10 a.m. to 13 p.m., also counting on your generosityEvery donation, however small, helps support the charities that work tirelessly to feed and care for animals in distress. Thank you in advance!

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/solidarite-collecte-alimentaire-pour-les-animaux-3/