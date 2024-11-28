SOLIDARITY: Futsal tournament for underprivileged children | FAXINFO

The Sandy Ground gendarmerie brigade and the CLSG, the gendarmerie sports association, are organizing a major futsal tournament this Sunday, December 1st, starting at 9 a.m. at the Sports Hall of the Vanterpool stadium in Marigot.

During this charity competition which has a myriad of partners, 12 teams of 10 players will compete on the two indoor courts, in rotation. For futsal fans, it is too late to register, the teams are full, but the public is invited to come and support the players. The raffle will take place around 16 p.m. Thanks to the generosity of the many sponsors, superb prizes are to be won including hotel nights and boat trips. All funds raised will be reinvested in favor of underprivileged children and schools in Sandy Ground. Active on the ground for 6 months, the Sandy Ground brigade has a social vocation and works closely with neighborhood associations to meet residents. Refreshments and catering on site, so no excuses to miss this event! _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tournoi-de-futsal-en-faveur-des-enfants-defavorises/